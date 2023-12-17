Teaser Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi has created a massive stir garnering 60Million views in 24 hours!

Rohit Shetty’s digital director debut is nothing short of a blockbuster and the recent teaser of the series promises action spectacle with the cop universe going digital. Headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and featuring Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles, the teaser showcased a glimpse into the mission these cops are on.

Promising big screen experiences at home, the Indian Police Force teaser has garnered phenomenal response across mediums. It has achieved amazing whooping 60 million plus views across all platforms in 24hours. The audience have loved the power-packed visuals and action scale featring the true essence of Rohit Shetty’s creation.

Industry friends of the team which include Karan Johar, Kiara Advani, Ramesh Taurani, Shamita Shetty, Raj Kundra, Arjun Kapoor, amongst others have praised the big bang Indian Police Force team is planning with the beginning of 2024.

The series also feature Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles.

Indian Police Force is set to premiere exclusively on 19 January 2024 on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.