Tejas soars high on OTT: A powerful performance by Kangana Ranaut

The fate of a movie can take unexpected turns in the ever-changing landscape of the entertainment industry. Some movies like Gadar 2, Jawaan have taken center stage because of its storyline, high-octane performances whereas some films like Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas, Abhishek Bachchan’s Ghoomer are underdog and have worked well on OTT platforms thus, receiving appreciation from the binge-watchers. A recently released film on ZEE5 – Tejas which did not perform well in theaters has found new life on the platform gaining praises on Twitter and other social media platforms.

Despite its great expectations and a strong ensemble, the movie struggled to make a substantial impact at the box office. The film found its stride in the digital space with not only the audience but by critics alike. The triumph of Tejas on ZEE5 as an OTT success story underscores the changing dynamics of the film industry, showcasing a remarkable transition from earlier challenges.

Twitter and other social media platforms were important in rewriting the narrative surrounding the film, demonstrating the power of digital media in giving films a second chance to appeal the audiences. As viewer preferences continue to vary, Tejas’ success demonstrates the entertainment industry’s tenacity and adaptation in the face of change.

Let's look at some of the tweets that aided Tejas' internet success and lauded the film:

Renuka Jain said,

G Dhananjeyan said,

Asgar said,

One of a trade influencer, Joginder Tuteja, said

Gareeboo said that Tejas is a great movie. Read his tweet below.

