“That would be a dream”, says Barkha Singh on working in Tollywood industry

Barkha Singh, one of the biggest born on web star, recently expressed her enthusiasm for working in the Tollywood industry during an “Ask me anything” session on Instagram. When asked by a fan if she would consider working in Tollywood, Barkha Singh responded, “OMG YAAAAS! That would be a dream!”

The actress, known for her work in several web series and movies has garnered a significant following due to her engaging performances and charming personality. Her response about Tollywood has sparked excitement among her fans, many of whom are eager to see her venture into the Telugu film industry.

With Barkha Singh’s versatile acting skills and on-screen presence, she could successfully transition to Tollywood industry and captivate a new audience with her talent. Fans are hopeful that Barkha Singh’s interest in Tollywood will lead to exciting collaborations and projects in the near future. For now, her statement has certainly piqued the curiosity of many, leaving them eager to witness her potential journey into the world of Telugu cinema.

On the work front, Barkha has already won our hearts with her performances in a variety of projects. She shone brightly in ‘Maja Ma,’ where she shared the screen with the legendary Madhuri Dixit Nene. Recently, she has also announced her upcoming project ‘Lafangey’ with Amazon miniTV and has a pipeline of projects set to release this year.