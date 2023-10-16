The Buckingham Murders left an indelible mark! Received standing ovation at the prestigious BFI London Film Festival 2023

Movies | Releases

The Buckingham Murders left a lasting impact. It received a standing ovation at the prestigious BFI London Film Festival in 2023.

The announcement of The Buckingham Murders, a Hansal Mehta directorial starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, has kept the audience on the edge of their seats with excitement. The film’s thrilling story is sure to leave viewers astonished, and it has already begun to captivate audiences before its release. The movie recently stole the show at the BFI London Film Festival 2023, receiving a standing ovation.

The Buckingham Murders was chosen for the prestigious BFI London Film Festival 2023. During the screening, the film received a standing ovation and left an indelible mark on the audience. The director of the movie, Hansal Mehta, was also present at the festival. The thrilling story and the talented cast received a lot of love and appreciation from the audience, which made us even more excited for its release on the big screen.

‘The Buckingham Murders’ promises to deliver a thrilling experience that will undoubtedly leave its mark on this year’s festival.

The movie features a talented cast including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. It is directed by Hansal Mehta and written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films produced the movie alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

