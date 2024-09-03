“Touch ups between takes would often upset me,” Says Alaya F speaking about the time she was perfecting her craft!

Alaya F is an actress whose filmography is among the most vibrant. She has portrayed a wide range of roles in her films. Whether it’s playing a pregnant girl in her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman opposite Saif Ali Khan, or taking on an intense role in Freddy, Alaya has consistently showcased her versatility as an actress. She has always given her best to perfect her roles on screen, investing significant time and effort into her craft.

Recently during a media interaction, Alaya said, “I was so absorbed in perfecting my acting that I was unbothered about how I would look in front of the camera. Touch ups between takes would often upset me. As I wasn’t so caught up about how I was looking, it allowed me to just act and be natural in front of the camera.”

Alaya has always paid keen attention to her roles which is well evident in her performances on the screen. Her journey in the entertainment world has been unique. She has made her mark in the industry by taking on diverse roles. She is never afraid to tackle different characters. Over time, her filmography has become more varied, and audiences love seeing her in these different roles on screen.

This year, Alaya F delivered two back-to-back fantastic performances. She shared screen space with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and appeared alongside Rajkummar Rao in Srikanth. While Alaya delivered solid performances in both films, audiences are eagerly waiting to see what she does next.