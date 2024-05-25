“Uff! Kya Karun Main…” is dotting husband Ranveer Singh’s reaction to recent pictures of Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has once again wowed everyone with her fashion sense and stunning looks. She is expecting her first child with husband Ranveer Singh. Since announcing her pregnancy, Deepika has been keeping a low profile. However, she recently made a stylish appearance in a chic yellow maternity dress.

After Deepika Padukone shared a series of pictures in a yellow dress, her husband Ranveer Singh couldn’t resist complimenting her. The proud husband posted a picture with the caption, “Uff! Kya Karun main? Marr jaun?” On another picture, he wrote, “buri nazar wale tera moonh kala,” accompanied by an evil eye emoji. In the last picture, he affectionately called Deepika his sunshine.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child in September. Earlier, the couple stepped out to cast their votes in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, where netizens noticed her baby bump and trolled her.

On the work front, Deepika will next be seen in “Singham Again” along with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. She also has “Kalki 2898 AD” alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. Deepika also stars in “The Intern” along with Amitabh Bachchan. Meanwhile, Ranveer will be appearing in “Don 3.”