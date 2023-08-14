ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Releases

Vijay Devarakonda & Samantha Ruth Prabhu to grace the grand musical concert of 'Kushi' on Independence Day!

Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be attending the Independence Day musical concert of 'Kushi' as special guests. Check more details below

Author: IWMBuzz
14 Aug,2023 17:34:25
Vijay Devarakonda & Samantha Ruth Prabhu to grace the grand musical concert of 'Kushi' on Independence Day! 842940

Exciting news for fans of Vijay Devarakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu! These two heartthrobs of the nation will be coming together on Independence Day to attend the grand musical concert for their upcoming romantic comedy, ‘Kushi’, in Hyderabad.

Not just that, the fans of the two popular actors will also be able to catch a glimpse of their favourite actors at the musical concert!

The audience has been captivated by the world of love presented in the impressive trailer and soulful song “Tu Meri Roja” from the eagerly anticipated romantic comedy “Kushi”.

The trailer showcased the charming chemistry between Vijay and Samantha, along with a great mix of intense emotions, humor, and beautiful visuals. The melodious music also played a crucial role in setting the right tone.

Moving forward with our musical celebration, the ‘Kushi’ team is excited to announce their upcoming concert on August 15th at the HICC Convention Centre in Hyderabad. It promises to be the biggest musical event of the year.

The upcoming major music concert will feature the popular on-screen couple Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, as well as a lineup of talented performers. The concert will showcase the musical genius of Hesham Abdul Wahab, as well as performances by Sid Sriram, Javed Ali, Anurag Kulkarni, Hari Charan, Chinmayi, Hari Shankar, Padmaja Sreenivasan, Divya S Menon, and Bhavana Isvi. Expect nothing but blockbuster entertainment.

Shiva Nirvana has written and directed the upcoming film ‘Kushi’, produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The trailer has created a buzz and promises to spread the joy of love in theaters from September 1st.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

