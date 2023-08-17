ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Releases

Vijay Deverakonda says he wants to see a big smile on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s face the day Kushi releases

Vijay Deverakonda reveals that he wants to see Samantha Ruth Prabhu smile big the day Kushi is released in theatres.

Author: IWMBuzz
17 Aug,2023 14:26:31
Vijay Deverakonda says he wants to see a big smile on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s face the day Kushi releases 843511

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu star in Kushi, which has been creating waves among audiences with its soulful songs and amazing trailer. Besides this, one of the main centers of attraction is the desirable pairing of Vijay and Samantha. Glimpses of their beautiful chemistry have been witnessed in the songs and the trailer and at the biggest musical concert that was recently held at HICC Convention Centre, Hyderabad.

The musical concert of the upcoming much-awaited musical drama Kushi was a true mega musical night, which was graced by Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the director, music composers, singers, and fans. At the musical event, the heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda expressed his love and affection towards the co-actress Samantha, saying he wants to see a big smile on her face when the film releases on September 1.

Vijay Deverakonda says he wants to see a big smile on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s face the day Kushi releases 843509

Vijay Deverakonda says he wants to see a big smile on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s face the day Kushi releases 843510

Vijay also appreciated Samantha for showing up for the film’s promotion even though she was not feeling completely well. The Kushi actor even went on to say that he wants Kushi to do well primarily for Samantha, as he feels this is his responsibility towards her. This indeed says a lot about Vijay’s affection for his co-star Samantha, which we just can’t afford to miss in the film.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, going trailer, ‘Kushi’ is all set to set hearts aflutter and celebrate ‘love’ across theaters on September 1.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kushi Event: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is glam personified in red sheer saree 843395
Kushi Event: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is glam personified in red sheer saree
Vijay Devarakonda & Samantha Ruth Prabhu to grace the grand musical concert of 'Kushi' on Independence Day! 842940
Vijay Devarakonda & Samantha Ruth Prabhu to grace the grand musical concert of ‘Kushi’ on Independence Day!
From real to reel, here's how Vijay Deverakonda always had a crush on his 'Kushi' costar Samantha Ruth Prabhu 842485
From real to reel, here’s how Vijay Deverakonda always had a crush on his ‘Kushi’ costar Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer 'Kushi' to bring the biggest never seen before musical concert to life on 15th August, Independence Day 842221
Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer ‘Kushi’ to bring the biggest never seen before musical concert to life on 15th August, Independence Day
The trailer of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi is out! Promises a fresh love story with a lot of romance and comedy 841730
The trailer of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Kushi is out! Promises a fresh love story with a lot of romance and comedy
Ahead of the grand trailer launch, the makers ignite the excitement with unseen pictures of Kushi! 841510
Ahead of the grand trailer launch, the makers ignite the excitement with unseen pictures of Kushi!
Latest Stories
Shine On You Crazy Diamond is my favourite song: Pranaay, Music Composer 843513
Shine On You Crazy Diamond is my favourite song: Pranaay, Music Composer
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kailash requests Teeji to accept Viaan and Kathaa’s relationship 843499
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kailash requests Teeji to accept Viaan and Kathaa’s relationship
When you undergo a physical transformation, the chest is the crown of the body: Sahil Khattar 843498
When you undergo a physical transformation, the chest is the crown of the body: Sahil Khattar
Meet spoiler: Shlok to have an emotional breakdown 843494
Meet spoiler: Shlok to have an emotional breakdown
The team of Dream Girl 2 unveil a never done before multi city promotional extravaganza - Dream Girl Ke Rang 843493
The team of Dream Girl 2 unveil a never done before multi city promotional extravaganza – Dream Girl Ke Rang
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: OMG!! Abeer fails to recognize Neerja? 843491
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: OMG!! Abeer fails to recognize Neerja?
Read Latest News