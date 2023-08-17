Vijay Deverakonda says he wants to see a big smile on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s face the day Kushi releases

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu star in Kushi, which has been creating waves among audiences with its soulful songs and amazing trailer. Besides this, one of the main centers of attraction is the desirable pairing of Vijay and Samantha. Glimpses of their beautiful chemistry have been witnessed in the songs and the trailer and at the biggest musical concert that was recently held at HICC Convention Centre, Hyderabad.

The musical concert of the upcoming much-awaited musical drama Kushi was a true mega musical night, which was graced by Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the director, music composers, singers, and fans. At the musical event, the heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda expressed his love and affection towards the co-actress Samantha, saying he wants to see a big smile on her face when the film releases on September 1.

Vijay also appreciated Samantha for showing up for the film’s promotion even though she was not feeling completely well. The Kushi actor even went on to say that he wants Kushi to do well primarily for Samantha, as he feels this is his responsibility towards her. This indeed says a lot about Vijay’s affection for his co-star Samantha, which we just can’t afford to miss in the film.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, going trailer, ‘Kushi’ is all set to set hearts aflutter and celebrate ‘love’ across theaters on September 1.