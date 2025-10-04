Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Reportedly Engaged, Wedding Likely In February 2026 [Reports]

Popular South Indian actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have reportedly taken their relationship to the next level by getting engaged in a private ceremony. While the couple has remained tight-lipped about their personal lives, recent reports suggest that close family and friends attended the intimate celebration.

According to sources, the much-loved duo is planning to tie the knot in February 2026. Though there has been no official confirmation from either Vijay or Rashmika, the news has taken fans by surprise and filled social media with excitement and warm wishes.

Rashmika recently shared a festive picture on her Instagram, dressed in a saree and wearing a traditional tilak on her forehead. The post, which coincided with Dussehra, sparked rumours that it might be linked to the engagement ceremony. She wrote a heartfelt message, thanking her fans and expressing her happiness, though she didn’t directly mention the engagement.

Both actors have often been linked together due to their close friendship and on-screen chemistry, especially after working in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. Despite constant media speculation over the years, they have always kept their relationship private.

On the professional front, Rashmika is gearing up for the release of Thamma, a horror-comedy set to hit theatres on October 21, 2025. Vijay, on the other hand, was last seen in the action-thriller Kingdom, which released earlier this year.

As fans await official confirmation, the buzz around their engagement and upcoming wedding continues to grow, making them one of the most talked-about celebrity pairs in the industry today.