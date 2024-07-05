When Singham Again director Rohit Shetty shared, “Ranveer Singh is a great guy and a complete actor”

Ahead of Ranveer Singh’s Birthday, the actor who has always captivated the hearts of his audience with his charming aura and energetic persona, has consistently held a special place in the hearts of viewers, both on-screen and off-screen. While he is adored by audiences, he also holds a special place in the hearts of directors, we recently got our hands off Rohit Shetty’s words that he expressed earlier, praising the actor and we are already excited to witness the duo create magic in Singham Again soon!

The director-actor duo share a strong bond with each other. As Ranveer celebrates his birthday, Rohit Shetty has expressed his love for him. He said, “Ranveer is a fabulous actor and is like my brother; we have mutual respect and love for each other. He is a great guy and a complete actor. He can do a ‘Lootere’ can also play Simmba and Bajirao. He is a fabulous actor of our generation”.

To witness Sangram Bhalerao again in Singham Again is something that is already exciting for the fans and audiencec after the duo’s Simmba was appreciated. However, Shetty is not the only director who has great things to say for Ranveer – the list goes on to his Gully Boy Director Zoya Akhtar, RRKPK director Karan Johar and many more!

With the superstar’s birthday round the corner, we wish to see his magic on screen, given the memorable characters he has given us always and, with fatherhood as well on the cards.