Witness the Rise of a Maverick: Akshay Kumar Shines in ‘Sarfira’ as he Takes the Lead Role in A Tale of Grit and Determination

The trailer for Akshay Kumar starrer Sarfira was released yesterday and it left many impressed. Firstly, it was the promising persona that Akshay Kumar carried throughout which the audiences loved. That craze to dream of making the common man reach the sky is so well exuded by Akshay.

Over the years, Akshay Kumar has delivered some memorable performances. One thing that has been common throughout though, is his hard work and determination towards his craft. What also resonated with the fans was the similar trait between Akshay and his character in Sarfira: the grit and determination to achieve a dream that probably the world thought was unachievable.

While Sarfira is yet another story from Akshay Kumar that packs a solid message, his performance in this trailer is quite a striking one. What adds to it, is how convincing Akshay looks in the character.

Coming to his workfront apart from Sarfira, Akshay Kumar has an array of upcoming releases that include Khel Khel Mein, which is an ensemble cast-led film and has Fardeen Khan making his theatrical comeback after all these years; he also has Sky Force, Singham Again and Welcome to the Jungle lined up for release this year. That’t not it where Kumar has Jolly LLB 3 alongside Arshad Warsi, Shankara and Marathi-Hindi film, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat lined up for release next year.