Without a doubt, Anne Hathaway is one of the most attractive actresses to ever work in Bollywood. A sight to behold is Anne. Anne is renowned for the films she starred in, including “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Love and Other Drugs,” “Valentine’s Day,” “The Princess Diaries,” and many others.

1. Anne donned a stunning deep-necked slip dress in navy blue showing back, the Les Miserables beauty revealed some major flesh while still looking like a Hollywood goddess.

Anne paired her stylish outfit with space-themed jewelry as she strolled up the red carpet, proving she is truly out of this world.

Anne added smokey eyelids to her ensemble and styled her short hair in soft waves.

2. A tornado of sequins, sunglasses, and Bulgari jewelry has characterized Anne Hathaway’s stay at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Hathaway is accessorized with a Serpenti Seduttori ring and bracelet, a Bulgari Serpenti Scaglie watch with over 24 carats of diamonds, and a Gucci short dress. Add in a beehive that isn’t tied up, cat-eye sunglasses, and the natural makeup that Hathaway is known for.

3. In addition to a thigh-high slit, Hathaway’s powder blue David Koma dress also had online cuts that extended from her left shoulder to her waist. She accessorized her appearance with a sweet little purse that complemented her Aquazzura shoes and exposed black bra wonderfully completed her appearance.

4. A low-cut dress with a cinched waist and puffy sleeves was worn by Anne Hathaway. She accessorized the gown with pink lipstick, delicate curls, a diamond necklace, and black Alaia heels.

5. At the 66th Golden Globe Awards, Anne Hathaway looked magnificent in an edgy vintage Giorgio Armani Prive gown in midnight blue. With beads embroidered on it, the actress has a unique style that we adore. The actress completed the ensemble with her signature red lip and a flowy, voluminous off-shoulder dress.

