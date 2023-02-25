Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have time and again served pure couple goals to their fans. They keep it quite active on their social media handle, and today we are here with Nina and Shaun’s most stunning candid and cosy moments that they shared on their social media handles so far now, check out below-

Here’s when the beautiful couple shared some stunning hot moments from the sea beach holidays. The duo looked stunning in the pictures, as they enjoy some fresh coconut water while romping together on the beach. We can see Nina wearing a yellow-white textured two-piece bikini suit, that she teamed with blue round shades and a sleek hairbun. Shaun White on the other hand can be spotted in his casual blue shorts and brown sunglasses.

Sharing the pictures, Nina wrote, “coconut or cocktail ? there are two types of people in the world. which one are you?”

Here’s when Nina took to her Instagram handle to share yet another lovey-dovey moment from the beach with her partner Shaun White. The picture reflects pure love and Shaun can be seen all smiles while taking Nina in his arms. Both decked up in stylish beach wears.

Take a look-

When the couple was spotted in London, all twinned in gorgeous white. Shaun can be seen wearing a white blazer suit teamed with black pants, and Nina can be spotted all grand in her long white gown teamed with sleek hairbun and bold red lips.

Have a look-

When the couple turned goofy while taking a walk on the wet roads during Christmas. The couple looked perfect in their cosy warm winter layers, while the two clicked a candid selfie, and Nina sharing it on her social media captioned it with a Christmas tree emoji.

Have a look-

When Nina shared a beautiful of set of pictures with her partner, while both of them can be seen chilling on their lawn. Nina sharing the pictures on her social media, wrote a sweet note for Shaun White in the caption.

Have a look-