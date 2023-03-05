Nina Dobrev is an actress and model from Canada. She was born in Sofia, Bulgaria, on January 9, 1989. Nina Dobrev is best recognized for her performances as Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce in the paranormal drama series “The Vampire Diaries” and Mia Jones in the adolescent drama series “Degrassi: The Next Generation.”

Nina Dobrev began her modeling career in her adolescence before transitioning to acting. She’s also starred in movies including “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” and “Flatliners.”

Nina Dobrev is active on social media sites such as Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. She has a sizable following on digital media, including over 26.2 million Instagram followers. A blend of personal and professional information distinguishes Nina Dobrev’s social media presence.

She frequently gives behind-the-scenes looks at her ventures, such as images and videos from her many film and television appearances. She also promotes issues and charities that are important to her on her social media platforms. Nina Dobrev is known to like ice skating as a passion. She has displayed her skating skills in countless images and videos on her social media pages.

Nina Dobrev’s Ice Skating Video

Nina Dobrev wore a black sweatshirt with white and black striped full sleeves and black pants. She was also wearing a black winter hat and hand gloves. She styled her hair loose and wavy. She kept her makeup minimal and opted for light nude lipstick. In the introductory video, she sits on her friend’s back. In her second appearance, she holds a blue dolphin toy and ice skating while smiling at the camera. On her third visit, she released a sneak peek video of one of her friends skating while another sat on a dolphin toy. Her other friends then arrive, performing dancing moves and backflips. In a later appearance, she is shown skating while sitting on her friend’s back and is filmed in a low-angle picture. She even did one-leg ice skating at the end.

