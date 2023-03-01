Nina Dobrev’s stunning vacationing moments are what we can any day fall for! Time and again, Nina has put in the best moments online from her vacationing diaries. Here we have shared some of her best moments from her Instagram.

Nina Dobrev’s Dubai Diaries

Nina Dobrev took to her Instagram handle to share a series of candid moments straight from her Dubai vacation. Looking absolutely stunning in all, Nina vibed right in the nuances of Dubai itself. Exploring some of the most popular tourist attractions in Dubai, the starlet gave off nothing but goals to her Instagram fans.

In the first picture we can see her having her best time in the Dubai dessert, looking all gorgeous in the place’s conventional outfit. The star went on to share some more pictures from the place, as she visits the Burj Khalifa with her friend. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Dub-hi 👋🏼 / Dub-byeeee✌🏼 dump don’t challenge us with a good time, we can accomplish (and change outfits) ALOT on a 36 hour layover…”

Nina in Maldives

When Nina dropped some exotic sensuous pictures from her Maldives diaries. The star looked absolutely stunning in all her bikini statures. In the first picture, we can see her wearing gorgeous red bikini outfit. She went on to share pictures with her friends in the same bikini stature as she spends the best time on the turquoise waters.

Take a look-

Here are more, where we can see Nina sharing adorable moments with her beau Shaun White as they all together romp on the beach together.

Nina vibing with Antarctica

Here’s when Nina Dobrev shared some chilling cold moments from her trip to Antarctica. Enjoying a cool fun ride on the snow, the pictures definitely prompt some rampant vacation goals, and if you are a fan of snow, then these pictures would definitely get you anytime.

Have a look-