Aditi Rao Hydari is an Indian actress and singer who primarily works in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. She was born in Hyderabad, India, to a family of royal lineage. Aditi made her acting debut in the Malayalam film Prajapathi in 2006. She then appeared in several Tamil and Telugu films before making her Bollywood debut with Delhi-6 in 2009. Since then, she has appeared in numerous Hindi films, including Yeh Saali Zindagi, Rockstar, Murder 3, Padmaavat, and The Girl on the Train.

In addition to acting, Aditi is also a trained classical Bharatanatyam dancer and has performed on stage in various dance productions. She has also lent her voice to several songs in her films and has collaborated with popular music composers such as AR Rahman and Amit Trivedi. Aditi is known for her versatile acting skills and ability to portray complex and nuanced characters on screen. She has received several awards and nominations for her performances.

Aditi Rao Hydari is known for her impeccable fashion sense and ability to pull off a wide range of styles easily. She often experiments with styles, from traditional Indian to modern western outfits. Recently she shared a picture series of herself in a top and mini skirt outfit, have a look.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Outfit Appearance

Aditi Rao Hydari looks gorgeous in a light blue embroidered full sleeves shirt and a printed mini skirt. Her hair was styled in a center-parted two-sided braided hairdo with two bangs. She applied brown eyeshadow, light brown tinted blush, and dark pink lipstick for her minimal makeup. She only wears gold hoops as jewelry. In the first image, she stands with one leg forward, giving the camera an obsessive gaze.

In the second image, she wears her side attire and offers the camera a starry expression. In the third image, she sits and shows an oozing posture. She glances down, touches her hair, and poses candidly in the fourth image. In the final image, she walks and poses for the camera. Aditi Rao Hydari captioned her post, “Pigtails- Fairy Tales.”

