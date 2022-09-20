Alaya F the talented young actress has the credibility and stature to do well for herself in Bollywood. She had a dream debut with Jawaani Jaaneman. Her flourish as an actor was visible in the film. Alaya also bears great features like her actor mom Pooja Bedi.

Alaya also has the spunk in her to attract the attention of her fans with her posts, videos and pictures on social media. Very busy on her social media handle, Alaya keeps interacting with her fans in her own way by letting them know her small secrets.

Recently, Alaya dressed up in a black T-shirt and jeans pant looked a typical young boy. She also drove the fans crazy by doing a fun and naughty act, something that a young boy would do. She packed up bottles on her tummy keeping her bag as base and walked in style.

She captioned the video

I was dressed like a 12 year old boy so I decided to behave like one 🤷🏻‍♀️

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Aww!! Do you like the fun that Alaya did manage to have?

