Alaya F is a newbie in the Bollywood film-making industry. Since her entry into the entertainment business, the actress has been buzzing over the headlines with her roles and fashion goals. Alaya has an eye for fashion, and we have often witnessed her style at events, red carpets, award functions, and other places. The actress makes sure to give her best whenever and whatever she wears. In addition, her sartorial choices are just mind-blowing, and her Instagram feed is legit-proof. And today, we take you on a breathtaking ride to witness Alaya F in bikinis.

Gorgeous Alaya F wore a red and black printed bikini set for a cover page photo shoot. She is exuding charm in this picture, flaunting her dripping curves and bust. She styled her bikini with a silver chain and earrings. She posed with her sassy look in the bikini set inside the pool.

Alaya F opted for a comfortable multicolor printed bralette paired with shorts and a shirt for vacation in the Maldives. She accessorized her look with layers of chains. She walked through the beach, flipping her hair in the picture, making fans gaga over her sexy glam.

Alaya F looked breathtakingly hot in a blue bikini set, posing on the beach and flaunting her figure. The actress played with the sand throughout her pictures on the beach in the Maldives. The blue sky, water, and bikini set added a monotone vibe to the picture.

Freddy actress Alaya F wore a white printed bralette paired with a ruffle skirt. In addition, a pair of hoop earrings, a high ponytail, and makeup rounded her appearance. She posed on top of wooden stairs making a silhouette look.

Alaya F truly nailed all of her bikini looks. The actress was last seen in the film Freddy alongside Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

Which of the bikini looks of Alaya F is more sultry? Follow IWMBuzz.com.