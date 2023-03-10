With its intricate patterns and cool vibes, Ananya’s blazer dress is a great choice for the party season. In addition to its neon orange color and notch lapel collars, Ananya’s blazer dress also has quarter-length sleeves, floral-patterned lace cut-work detail, a double-breasted button-up front, padded shoulders, a body-hugging silhouette that emphasizes her slim figure, and a mini hem length that shows off her long legs. Ananya accessorized her blazer dress with a few ornate rings, a small pair of gold earrings, and a pair of orange stiletto shoes. In terms of makeup, she went for a glossy pink lip color, shimmery eye shadow mascara on the lashes, flushed cheeks, and dewy skin. She also tied her hair back in a top bun with a center part.

Ananya Panday demonstrates that she is a complete specialist when it comes to beach attire. Her clothing choices are quite original and seductive. Ananya Panday opted to show off her toned midriff and lengthy legs in this red bikini. She added a pair of neutral-colored sunglasses to complete her rebellious appearance. Her beach appearance is completely amplified by the chunky bracelets and shell anklets.



We are astounded every time we see her in scorching designs because she is a firm believer in effectively displaying her hotness and sensuality. We are perspiring as she stabs hearts while wearing a black net dress.



You’ll always be able to pull off the style you’re going for if you have a little pink dress on hand. With this glossy and figure-hugging bubblegum pink latex dress, call it a date or a girls’ night out. The sleeveless dress by Oh Polly featured a deep neckline and a back pattern that is frequently seen on sports bras. Together with block heels with a tie-up, the gorgeous girl wore this.

