Ananya Panday Reigns In Red Infinity Top And Thigh High Front Slit Skirt, See Pics

Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana, starrer ‘Dream Girl 2‘ by far, managed to earn love and money at the box office. The comedy-drama has now crossed the net gross collection of rupees 100 crore. One of the producers of the film, Ekta Kapoor, hosted a success bash last night. It was a star-studded night with many big names like Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Mouni Roy, and others. However, amidst the crowd, Ananya Panday’s red glam rules over hearts.

Ananya Panday Reigns In Red

Ruling over hearts, Ananya Panday dons a hot red infinity top which she pairs up with a thigh-high front slit skirt. She makes it more interesting with the red bed around her neck. She raises the sensuality bar in the hot red outfit on the red carpet.

But wait, there is more to this jaw-dropping appearance. Ananya opts for silver sparkling earrings and bangles to accessories her glam. With the smokey eye makeover, edgy, rosy cheeks and glossy lips add an extra dose of glamour. The strappy heel elevates her walk on the carpet.

Celebrating the success of Dream Girl 2, Ananya Panday’s happiness can be seen clearly with her glamorous look. Throughout the pictures, she left her fans swooning in her enchanting vibes.

Did you like Ananya Panday’s hot red glam ruling over the town? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.