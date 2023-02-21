The ivory color, also known as off-white, may be limited to only a few classic styles for the time being. Still, the increasing popularity of ivory color in today’s fashion industry has inspired a slew of ‘ivory color’ creations to get lost in the smoothness of its ethereal sensibility. Several fashion designers say ivory enhances one’s natural charm and elegance with its soft glowy touch. Four prominent celebrities with white dresses, ranging from Ananya Panday to Khushi Kapoor. This is your chance to see who wowed with ivory attire and how.

Take A Look Here –

Ananya Panday

Caught in a gorgeous web, and how! Sparkle in a Ritika Mirchandani lehenga, which costs Rs. 229,000.00. The Liger actress wore a cropped shirt and an embroidered and web-patterned lehenga. The sweetheart neckline, full-sleeved shirt, and flared skirt were embellished with sequins and beads and paired with a scalloped hem see-through net dupatta. Tanya Ghavri gave her magnificent accessories from Maya Sanghavi Jewelry, including a pearl-encrusted maang tikka and ring.

Katrina Kaif

Can we already envisage the Anarkali that is currently popular as having a bright future? Ami Patel dressed the Phone Bhoot actress in a traditional geometric high-low Anarkali design by Ritika Mirchandani. In this case, the kurta is the jacket; it features shoulder pads and is see-through. She paired the asymmetrically styled and scalloped hem Anarkali with a cropped V-neckline shirt and wide-leg trousers. Her Pixie Dust juttis from Fizzy Goblet and tiered earrings added to her attractiveness in her ensemble.

Sara Ali Khan

Both the Atrangi Re actress and her Manish Malhotra sharara ensemble are heartwarming. She looked very comfortable and stylish in her Kashmiri work three-piece tiny kurta, dupatta, and bootcut trousers. Her purse is something to swoon over, and we can’t determine if the form or the tassels make it so attractive.

Khushi Kapoor

The path to The Archies actress’s heart was all white and ivory. She looked stunning in a Manish Malhotra lehenga. Her strappy and deep neckline blouse coordinated with her high-waisted lehenga skirt and dupatta, embellished with embroidery, beads, and glitter. Her choker necklace and small earrings are lovely, but her pearl-made purse steals the show.

