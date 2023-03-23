Kangana Ranaut is one of Hindi cinema’s most renowned and accomplished actors. The diva has been at the top of her game for a long time, and with the support and affection she has gotten from fans over the years, we are confident that she deserves everything. We are extremely proud of Kangana since she has been involved in many incredible, varied projects that have helped her develop into the best version of herself. Even though her early films didn’t do as well at the box office as she had hoped, her current game is extremely strong, especially considering the type of movie she delivers.

Kangana Ranaut is among the most fearless and strong women in the Hindi film industry. The Himachal Pradesh-born young woman launched her career in the entertainment industry and quickly showed the world that she had steel nerves. One of her best films is Tanu Weds Manu, followed by Queen, Manikarnika, Judgemental Hai Kya, and Gangster. Kangana Ranaut, 36 years old today, March 23, 2023, has shared a special message with admirers. The actress addressed the love and support she has received over the years and the critics and reactions to her controversial statements.

Kanagana Ranaut’s Video Messge

Kangana, who is celebrating her birthday in Udaipur, is wearing a green and pink silk saree with a large gold necklace, gold earrings, and a red bindi in the video. She began her remark by thanking her mother and father for their help and her professors. (Sadhguru and Swami Vivekanand). She also mentioned her ‘shatrus’ (enemies).

She stated, “Aaj apne janamdin ke avsar par pe main apne mata pita ke liye aabhar vyakta karti hu. Mere saare guru khaas karke mere aadhyakmit guru shri Sadhguru ji aur Shri Swami Ji. Mere saare prashaunshak aur mere shubh chintak jo mere saath kaam karte hai unke karan mujhe itni safalta mili. Mere parivaar, dost, fans sabke liye aabhar vyakta karti hu. Aur mere shatru jinhone aaj tak mujhe kabhi aaram nahi karne diya, chahe kitni bhi safalta mili, fir bhi mujhe safalta ke marg par tathpar rakha. Mujhe ladhna sikhaya, sangharsh karna sikhaya unke liye me aabhari rahungi. Mene kabhi kisi ke liye bhala Bura kaha ho aur unko uska dukh hua ho thees lagi ho, toh me uske like kshama chahti hu. Mujhe kisi ke liye dhuk bhavana nahi hai, Jai Shri Krishna.”

