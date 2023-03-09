Pushpa star Allu Arjun is a man with exceptional acting skills. His aura is different, and people enjoy his onscreen presence. His instinct to slay every role offered makes him the favorite of millions. Not only the southern audience but all over the country, people know him because of his outstanding contribution to films. But, well, he is much more than we see. Check out these hidden talents of Allu Arjun.

1) Allu Arjun started acting in childhood. However, he was only three years old when he first appeared on camera. And later, he made his debut as an adult in the film Gangotri in 2003.

2) Allu Arjun is a profound dancer. His dancing skills can be seen in music videos. The perfect fast beat steps with smoothness.

3) Besides being an amazing actor, he is quite fond of singing. And in the film Sarainodu, he gave his voice. This film featured Rakul Preet Singh in the lead.

4) Allu Arjun also took gymnast training during childhood, and the dance steps reflect it all.

5) During his free time, the actor likes to do charcoal painting. He majorly draws human anatomy, architectural drawings, etc.

6) Not just good on screen but off-screen too. He has learned animation so that if he couldn’t do good in acting, he could have other options.

7) One of his favorite hobbies is photography. It makes him feel relaxed.

Allu Arjun is a hit star in the South industry. He has impressed the audience for years. Belonging to a star family was tough or easy; somehow, he brought himself to the top. He is one of the highest-paid stars. And Pushpa movie became the Pan India Blockbuster, which convinced the makers to bring part 2. And the shooting for the same has begun.

