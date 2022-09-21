Recently, Kylie Jenner teased her followers and mentioned she will be launching a new lip crayon this week, which is perfect for the festive season, as part of promotion for the new ‘Kris Collection’ cosmetics range.

Kylie Jenner will be launching another collection inspired by her mother Kris Jenner on Wednesday through her well-known brand Kylie Cosmetics.

The new range includes a limited-edition matte lip crayon set which Kylie’s been promoting on Instagram this week, adding a stunning selfie in a casual black tee and applying the new orange-red lipstick, said that it’s one of her “favourite red for the holidays”.

Meanwhile, the gorgeous Alexandra Daddario took to her Instagram and shared a fun image with her fans. In the picture, the actress is wore a sexy green colored two-piece bikini, and the bikini’s top feautured a one-shouldered sleeve.

The snap showed Alexandra Daddario jumping into the pool, in an “Emmy” pose. The actress’s hands and legs were straightened tightly as she jumped in the pool as her hair went loose in the air.

Captioning her post, Alexandra added, “Emmy Weekend Jump!!!!”

