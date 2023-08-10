Deepika Padukone Reacts To Hubby Ranveer Singh's First Glimpse As New Don In 'Don 3'

Ranveer Singh is basking in glory for his skillful and versatile performance in his recently released Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He has received massive appreciation from the critics as well as the audience for his endearing conduct in the film alongside Alia Bhatt. It’s safe to say that he is keeping up the excitement for fans with the announcement of another film.

Ranveer Singh’s Next Venture

After two successful weeks at the box office of Karan Johar directed film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,’ Ranveer Singh has already revealed his upcoming film, which is the much-anticipated sequel Don 3. The first look teaser was released yesterday, on 9th August, on social media handle with the caption, “A New Era Begins.”

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the teaser of the film received love from the viewers and fans who were enthusiastic to see the new avatar of Ranveer Singh. And now his beloved wife, Deepika Padukone, reacted to the first look.

Deepika Padukone’s Reaction To The Teaser

Impressed with the new avatar of her husband Ranveer, the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared the link of the teaser, and posted a firey sticker, “Boom.” Ranveer Singh is the new Don in the most famous action film franchise Don 3.

