Esha Gupta Flaunts Jaw-Dropping Curvy Physique in a Printed Bodycon Dress, Fans Can’t Handle the Heat!

Esha Gupta is a well-known Bollywood actress. She is regarded as one of the best actresses who always graces the event. Her immaculate fashion has consistently made headlines. She knows how to slay while wearing a plunging gown, thigh-high slit dress, mini dress, or pantsuit with confidence. Once again, the actress looks stunning in a printed bodycon dress for the awards event, and fans go crazy with her latest look. Let’s check out Esha Gupta’s striking styles!

Esha Gupta’s Printed Bodycon Dress-

Esha Gupta opts for a statement-making dress featuring a multi-colored zig-zag print. The high-round neckline adds a touch of sophistication, while the full sleeves and keyhole, busted fitted, provide coverage and balance to the silhouette. The bodycon fit of the dress accentuates her curves, enhancing her overall appearance. Her bodycon dress creates a focal point that highlights Esha’s figure.

Esha’s Hair and Beauty Appearance-

She fashioned her hair in a sleek middle-parted ponytail to frame her face elegantly. For makeup, a bold lip color and statement brown eyeshadow added an extra touch of glamour, enhancing her overall look. To complement her eye-catching dress, Esha opted for minimal accessories like long silver earrings, gold rings, a silver mini bag, and beige heels to let the print speak for itself. The actress flaunts her toned physique with a charming attitude in the pictures.

Fans Reaction to her look-

After posting stunning pictures on Instagram, her fans went crazy over her impressive physique. Check out their comments below-

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.