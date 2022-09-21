Gal Gadot, the Israeli actress and model is popular for her versatile acting. She has served in the country’s defense for two years. In addition, the diva is known for her style and fashion. With her impressive impact on the audience, the diva is a top choice for films. Fans love her acting skills and enjoy flaunting her talent. Today the actress thanked the makers of Snow White, her upcoming film in 2024.

The Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot dropped a couple of pictures along with co-actors and team. The set of pictures shared an intro video where the actress is seen posing different striking poses in pink light decked up in a sleek black outfit. And in the next pictures, she posed smiling along with Rachel Zegler. And in the third picture, the actress flaunted her black see-through outfit elevated with red lipstick. And at the end, she shared the title name of the film Snow White.

While sharing the picture, she captioned it, “Thank you for having me #D23! Snow White 2024.” As soon as the post was shared, it gathered many likes and comments. Ori Lazer wrote “Perfection.” While IMDb said, “Mirror mirror on the wall, who’s the chicest of them all?” One of the fan clubs said, “The most beautiful woman in the entire world,” the fourth wrote, “You are so gorgeous.”

How excited are you for Gal Gadot’s upcoming film Snow White in 2024? Drop your views in the comments and for more, follow IWMBuzz.com.