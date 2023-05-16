Hansika Motwani opens up on how her mother planted interview session for husband Sohael before marriage

Hansika Motwani started off her new phase in life, as she tied the knot with her beloved Sohael Khaturiya. But not many know, that before tying the knot, Hansika’ mother Mona planted an interview session for Sohael.

Hansika Motwani began her acting career at a tender age, stepping into the limelight as a child artist in television shows and commercials. Her remarkable screen presence and natural acting abilities quickly caught the attention of filmmakers, leading her to make her debut in the Telugu film industry. Ever since then there’s been no looking back for her.

Hansika Motwani opens up on her mother interviewing Sohael

She said, “I didn’t say yes to him without she saying yes to him. She is centre of my world” According to Hansika, their first meeting was set at a cozy coffee shop, a rendezvous arranged by none other than her own mother. With a chuckle, Hansika’s mother fondly recalled how she had known Sohael for many years and took the initiative to call him up, saying, “Beta, let’s go for coffee.” The humorous tone in their voices painted a picture of a heartwarming and playful beginning to their love story.

During their coffee date, Mona didn’t miss the chance to inquire about Sohael’s occupation, prompting laughter from both mother and daughter as they recounted the moment. It was evident that their bond was not only filled with love but also lightheartedness and joy, as mentioned in Bollywood Bubble.