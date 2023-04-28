Hansika Motwani redefines ‘chic’ in white pantsuit, see pics

Hansika Motwani stuns in a chic white pantsuit, check out pictures as she decks up for GQ’s event

Hansika Motwani stuns her Instagram fam with her stunning look in sheer designer white pantsuit. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures, as she decked and dolled up in a stylish pantsuit for GQ’s event. Scroll beneath to check on her style file, as we decode her OOTD.

Hansika Motwani in white pantsuit

Hansika Motwani took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures, looking all grand in her designer white textured pantsuit. The sheer designer blazer teamed with matching trouser pants looked absolutely on point. Hansika decked up the sheer pantsuit with her sleek straight ponytail. Her makeup looked on point, as she completed the look with filled-in eyebrows, smokey bold eyes and nude lips. She rounded it off with blushed cheeks.

For accessories, she completed the look with a pair of diamond ear studs. Check out the pictures below-

Work Front

Breaking into Bollywood as a child artist is no easy feat, but Hansika Motwani managed to do just that with her remarkable performance in Koi… Mil Gaya alongside Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta. Fast forward to when she was 16, and the young actress found herself in the midst of a controversy as many claimed she looked much older than her age. However, this did not keep her from pursuing her dreams as she was soon launched opposite Himesh Reshammiya in Aap Kaa Surroor and made her Telugu debut in Desamuduru with Allu Arjun in the same year.

Despite facing a setback with the failure of her Bollywood film, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, opposite Govinda, Hansika caught the attention of production houses in the South and went on to star in numerous Tamil and Telugu films, delivering hit after hit. Her incredible talent and versatility have made her a sought-after actress, and she continues to charm audiences with her captivating performances.