Hansika Motwani’s favourite indoor game is Ludo, here’s proof

Hansika Motwani’s picture goes viral as she gets caught playing Ludo, it looks like it’s her favourite indoor game. The actress shared candid pictures with her close ones on her social media as she cherishes playing the game, check out pictures

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 May,2023 23:00:30
With her radiant smile and mesmerizing screen presence, Hansika Motwani has become a cherished icon in the realm of Indian entertainment. Her journey to stardom began at a tender age, where she showcased her acting acumen in commercials and television series, laying the foundation for a remarkable career that would unfold before her.

Starting from Shaka Laka Boom Boom to Koi Mil Gaya, Hansika has come a long way. The actress has also marked her niche in the south film industry. However, while her films did not precisely make well at the box office over the years, Hansika yet managed to earn immense love with her simplicity and active participation on social media.

Hansika Motwani plays Ludo

In the video we can see Hansika Motwani wearing a gorgeous salwar suit in blue. The golden embroidery on the suit looked stunning on Hansika, as she can be seen playing the game with her close ones. Resharing the moment on her Instagram stories the actress wrote, “Ludo” in the caption. We can clearly see the Ludo board on the table.

Work Front

She started her career as a child artist in the Hindi film industry and gained recognition for her roles in television serials.

Hansika made her debut as a lead actress in the Tamil film industry with the movie “Mappillai” in 2011, opposite Dhanush. The film was a commercial success, and her performance was well-received. She then appeared in several Tamil films, including “Engeyum Kadhal,” “Velayudham,” “Oru Kal Oru Kannadi,” and “Aranmanai.” She established herself as one of the leading actresses in the Tamil film industry with her charming on-screen presence and acting skills.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

