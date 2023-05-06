Hansika Motwani’s favourite indoor game is Ludo, here’s proof

Hansika Motwani’s picture goes viral as she gets caught playing Ludo, it looks like it’s her favourite indoor game. The actress shared candid pictures with her close ones on her social media as she cherishes playing the game, check out pictures

With her radiant smile and mesmerizing screen presence, Hansika Motwani has become a cherished icon in the realm of Indian entertainment. Her journey to stardom began at a tender age, where she showcased her acting acumen in commercials and television series, laying the foundation for a remarkable career that would unfold before her.

Starting from Shaka Laka Boom Boom to Koi Mil Gaya, Hansika has come a long way. The actress has also marked her niche in the south film industry. However, while her films did not precisely make well at the box office over the years, Hansika yet managed to earn immense love with her simplicity and active participation on social media.

Hansika Motwani plays Ludo

In the video we can see Hansika Motwani wearing a gorgeous salwar suit in blue. The golden embroidery on the suit looked stunning on Hansika, as she can be seen playing the game with her close ones. Resharing the moment on her Instagram stories the actress wrote, “Ludo” in the caption. We can clearly see the Ludo board on the table.

Work Front

