Hansika Motwani’s special message for husband Sohael Khaturiya will leave you awe, read

Hansika Motwani took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable message post for her husband Sohael Khaturiya, read

Hansika Motwani is one of the leading actresses from the country. She is an avid social media user and has earned immense love from the netizens nationwide. What’s more, her everyday posts on her social media, keep her fans all engaged. As of now, the actress is giving us relationship goals, after she shared an adorable post dedicating it to Sohael Khaturiya.

Hansika Motwani’s message for Sohael Khaturiya

Hansika Motwani took to her Instagram stories to share an adorable message for Soahel Khaturiya. In the post, we can see a little boy walking in a hoodie, looking all adorable, that comes with a message saying, “Me on my way to tell my husband that I’m hungry. my legs hurt, I’m cold, I miss him, I want a hug, I’m the best wife ever 9 days ago he hurt my feelings and that I want cake rn”

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Khaturiya’s marriage

Celebrity nuptials are always an affair to remember, and the wedding of Hansika and Sohael was no exception. The happy couple exchanged vows on December 4th at the breathtaking Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, amidst a backdrop of regal splendor and magnificence. Their engagement, which had been announced in November of last year, had set the stage for what was to be an eagerly awaited and unforgettable union.

Talking about how she first met Sohael, Hansika said, “I think we both have dated other individuals, when we were around each other. He was my brother’s best friend and then eventually we became best friends and that’s how it started. There was a time when I used to tell people, they say ‘marry your best friend, it is the most coolest thing, you will be comfortable’. I used to say ‘yeh sab jhoot bolte hai. Aisa kuch nahi hota hai (This is a myth, people lie to you)’. And, when it happened to me I was like ‘I want to take back my words’ because marrying your best friend is the most comfortable thing that can happen to your life. I am just blessed,” as quoted by Hindustan Times.