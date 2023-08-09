ADVERTISEMENT
Hansika Motwani's White Crop And Denim Skirt Scream Attention

Hansika Motwani loves to spend vacations like a queen. Her recent white crop and denim skirt avatar is grabbing our attention. Let's check it out below in the article.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 Aug,2023
Hansika Motwani, the stunning diva, is a talented actress who has impressed her fans with her performance and style in the entertainment world. With her successful career, she has carved her niche in the business. Beyond her acting skills, she is known for her impeccable fashion taste and sense of style. Today, her chic look in a white crop and denim skirt is screaming attention!

Hansika Motwani’s Attention-Grabbing Look

The true sense of style and statement has always been Hansika Motwani’s choice. Today for the day out in the evening, she styled herself with chic and stunning style as she donned a white crop shirt with a high-waist denim skirt with side slits. Her striking pictures are breathtaking glimpses. But wait, there’s more to add. Her huge white pearl necklace adds a pinch of exquisite fashion. The messy hairstyle, smokey eye makeup, blushed cheeks, and glossy lips adorn her look.

On the other hand, she makes it more lavish and fun with a brown bucket handbag and matching brown flats. Hansika, through her pictures, flaunted her curvaceous midriff. Hansika Motwani is currently enjoying her vacation at Soho House in Istanbul.

Hansika Motwani’s stunning avatar in the chic look was perfect for the beautiful moody evening vibes. Her style and statement have always made her fans gaga over her magical looks.

Did you like Hansika Motwani’s evening look in a white crop and denim skirt? Please drop your views in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Read Latest News