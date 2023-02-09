Jessica Alba is a businesswoman and actress from the United States. Jessica was born in California, United States, on April 28, 1981. She began her film career at 13 and has acted in films such as The Secret World of Alex Mack and Camp Nowhere. Jessica rose to stardom as the lead actress in the television series Dark Angel when she was 19 years old. Jessica has made remarkable performances in various television series and films, and she has played major roles in several of them.

Jessica Alba came to Instagram and posted a video of herself preparing delicious breakfast porridge; scroll down to view her video appearance.

Jessica Alba’s Video Appearance

In the first video, she filmed a lovely Porridge with a sunny-side-up egg and sesame seed garnish and titled it “Savory Breakfast Porridge,” with a fork and knife emoji. In the video, she grabbed Oats, Chicken Broth, furikake seasoning, nutritional yeast seasoning, sesame seeds, Ponzu, and sesame oil and set them on the platform to make breakfast. After that, she turned on the heat and began putting all the ingredients in the saucepan, stirring constantly. She also added everything karzy bagel seasoning and mixed-up salt. She then got another saucepan and heated it. Next, Jessica gathers vegetables and eggs, finely chops them, and adds them to the pan. In the next appearance, she tasted the oatmeal, and she liked it.

She seasoned the vegetables with nutritional yeast and other ingredients. Then, she broke three eggs on the other pan and placed them on the pan, along with toasted black sesame seeds and Yult spice. She then grabs a bowl, pours the porridge, tops it with an egg, and hands it over for the video shoot. “Let’s eat!” she captioned her video appearance. Jessica Alba captioned her post, “Moral of the story – a #savory breakfast is where it’s at and there’s no such thing as too much seasoning #savorybreakfast #breakfastporridge #tastytuesday .”

Did you enjoy seeing Jessica Alba’s latest savory breakfast? Let us know your views in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.