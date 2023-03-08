The Hindu festival of Holi is celebrated each spring by people worldwide and in India by dousing one another with colored powders and water. Social distinctions based on caste, gender, age, and class are disregarded on this one day, the full moon day of the Hindu month of Phalguna, in favor of having fun together and dousing everyone in color.

Kangana Ranaut is among the most esteemed and accomplished actors in Hindi cinema. Her current game is quite powerful, especially given the type of film she is making, even though her earlier movies did not perform as well as she had planned at the box office.

Kangana Ranaut is among the most daring and tough ladies in the Hindi cinema industry. The young diva started her career in the entertainment business, and in a very short time, the Himachal Pradesh youngster proved to the world that she had steel nerves. Her best movies include Tanu Weds Manu, Queen, Manikarnika, Judgemental Hai Kya, and Gangster. Recently she shared a video of herself celebrating Holi on a Chandramukhi set, have a look.

Kangana Ranaut’s Holi Video Appearance

Kangana Ranaut made an appearance in an all-white salwar suit. She styled her hair in a messy curly bun. With light pink lipstick, she applied her simple makeup. She completes her look with circle sunglasses in black and gold. Kangana Ranaut is seen in the opening video pulling out the Holi colors while sporting a stunning smile. She can be seen in the video applying makeup to other people’s faces, dousing each other in color, and wishing them a happy Holi. Kangana Ranaut captioned her Instagram post, “Holi this morning on Chandramukhi sets… ”

