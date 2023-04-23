In Photos: Hansika Motwani’s weight loss journey will keep you motivated

Hansika Motwani’s weight loss journey has inspired millions, here we shared some of her unseen pictures before she decided to go for a transformation

Accepting your body in any form is crucial. We need to practise gratitude towards our bodies that keeps us alive during the toughest phases we physically face. However, as they to each his own, we as individuals get to decide about our bodies and how we want us to look. For at the end of the day, what’s needed is confidence in your own skin.

Hansika Motwani, a popular South actress, who’s been an inspiration to many with her work on the screen, once got her fans rejuvenated with her body transformation. Here we have shared the Koi Mil Gayya actress’s unseen before photos that we bet you have missed out on. Check below-

Hansika Motwani’s fitness regime

According to reports in DNA, the actress goes on a jog every morning. She also adds swimming and yoga to her fitness regime to avoid monotony. The actress also has a strict diet regime. The actress reportedly starts her day with two glasses of water and a cup of unsweetened green tea. Her breakfast consists of papaya, followed by a workout session at the gym. After her workout, she has a three-egg white omelette with multigrain toast. For lunch, the actress sticks to boiled vegetables. In the evening, she has biscuits and green tea before dinner, which usually comprises boiled vegetables or salad. However, the actress reportedly allows herself cheat meals on Sundays.

Work Front

Hansika Motwani predominantly works in south film industry. The actress became popular as a child actor and is known for her portrayals in Shaka Laka Boom Boom and Koi Mil Gayya. She has acted in several south films to date.