ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Snippets

In Photos: Hansika Motwani’s weight loss journey will keep you motivated

Hansika Motwani’s weight loss journey has inspired millions, here we shared some of her unseen pictures before she decided to go for a transformation

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 Apr,2023 20:12:45
In Photos: Hansika Motwani’s weight loss journey will keep you motivated

Accepting your body in any form is crucial. We need to practise gratitude towards our bodies that keeps us alive during the toughest phases we physically face. However, as they to each his own, we as individuals get to decide about our bodies and how we want us to look. For at the end of the day, what’s needed is confidence in your own skin.

Hansika Motwani, a popular South actress, who’s been an inspiration to many with her work on the screen, once got her fans rejuvenated with her body transformation. Here we have shared the Koi Mil Gayya actress’s unseen before photos that we bet you have missed out on. Check below-

Hansika Motwani’s fitness regime

According to reports in DNA, the actress goes on a jog every morning. She also adds swimming and yoga to her fitness regime to avoid monotony. The actress also has a strict diet regime. The actress reportedly starts her day with two glasses of water and a cup of unsweetened green tea. Her breakfast consists of papaya, followed by a workout session at the gym. After her workout, she has a three-egg white omelette with multigrain toast. For lunch, the actress sticks to boiled vegetables. In the evening, she has biscuits and green tea before dinner, which usually comprises boiled vegetables or salad. However, the actress reportedly allows herself cheat meals on Sundays.

Before

In Photos: Hansika Motwani’s weight loss journey will keep you motivated 799645

In Photos: Hansika Motwani’s weight loss journey will keep you motivated 799646

After

In Photos: Hansika Motwani’s weight loss journey will keep you motivated 799633

In Photos: Hansika Motwani’s weight loss journey will keep you motivated 799634

Work Front

Hansika Motwani predominantly works in south film industry. The actress became popular as a child actor and is known for her portrayals in Shaka Laka Boom Boom and Koi Mil Gayya. She has acted in several south films to date.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Hansika Motwani and hubby Sohael Khaturiya are 'couple goals' (romantic video alert)
Hansika Motwani and hubby Sohael Khaturiya are 'couple goals' (romantic video alert)
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Hansika Motwani's way of styling red is to go traditional head-to-toe
Watch: Hansika Motwani gets asked where she is going? Actress gives savage reply
Watch: Hansika Motwani gets asked where she is going? Actress gives savage reply
Hansika Motwani shares special message for Kajal Aggarwal's son, check out
Hansika Motwani shares special message for Kajal Aggarwal's son, check out
Hansika Motwani cuts a casual case in black casuals
Hansika Motwani cuts a casual case in black casuals
Hansika Motwani’s love for food is never ending
Hansika Motwani’s love for food is never ending
Latest Stories
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Flaunts Her Rich Jewellery-Clad Looks; Check Pics
Naagin Fame Tejasswi Prakash Flaunts Her Rich Jewellery-Clad Looks; Check Pics
Exclusive: Raghubir Yadav in Vaani Kapoor starrer Sarvagunn Sampanna
Exclusive: Raghubir Yadav in Vaani Kapoor starrer Sarvagunn Sampanna
Shivangi Joshi Exudes The Perfect Style In This Denim Blue Shirt Style; Check Here
Shivangi Joshi Exudes The Perfect Style In This Denim Blue Shirt Style; Check Here
Left my job at a multinational technology corporation in Australia to become an actor says Vibhav Roy from Star Bharat’s ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’
Left my job at a multinational technology corporation in Australia to become an actor says Vibhav Roy from Star Bharat’s ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’
Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 to release in cinemas on THIS date
Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl 2 to release in cinemas on THIS date
Critics’ Choice Awards 2023 announced; Grand celebrations to be broadcast on Zee Media Network across 14 channels
Critics’ Choice Awards 2023 announced; Grand celebrations to be broadcast on Zee Media Network across 14 channels
Read Latest News