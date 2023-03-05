Mouni Roy is currently in Atlanta to take off the show alongside Akshay Kumar and other B-town stars. Owing to that, the actress has now shared a photodump on her Instagram handle, giving glimpses from the spectacular show that the team had in there. In the pictures, we could see Mouni Roy and Akshay Kumar in their best candid moments on the stage, as they perform with the crew.

Akshay Kumar looked dope in his multicoloured feathery coat that he topped on his black t-shirt and denim jeans, while on the other hand Mouni Roy looked stunning in her red embellished ethnic lehenga choli.

Sharing the pictures, Mouni Roy wrote, “DO YOU KNOW THE FEELING OF #HOUSEFULL ♠️ Fullhouse Madhouse DramaKings & Queens 🧿 THANK YOU ATLANTA FOR THE IMMENSE UNDULATING LOVE… UNBELIEVABLE START TO THIS MAGICAL TOUR.. GRATITUDE”

Here take a look-

One wrote, “You can ignore Bollywood but you can’t ignore Akshay paji🔥🔥”

Another wrote, “Naagin ke sath Khiladi 😂😂”

A third user wrote, “Ranveer Singh ka dur ka phufa ji ka ladka lag rha hai Akshay Kumar…😂😂😂”

Speaking of Akshay Kumar, the actor was last seen in the movie Selfiee. The movie also starred Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nusrat Bharucha. The movie however didn’t do well and tanked at the box office. As per reports, Akshay Kumar has got Hera Pheri 3, Bade Miyan Chhote Miyan and other movies in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Mouni Roy was last seen in the movie Brahmastra. The actress portrayed as Junoon in the movie. The movie also starred some of the finest Bollywood actors, and was a box office hit.