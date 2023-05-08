It’s a wrap for Hansika Motwani starrer ‘Man’

Hansika Motwani has now wrapped up for the thriller ‘Man’. The movie talks about the violence against women and the challenges they face in the society for the same, read

Popular actress Hansika Motwani has recently wrapped up the final schedule of director Igore’s highly anticipated Tamil film ‘Man’ in the bustling city of Chennai. This gripping thriller delves into the disturbing issue of violence against women, shedding light on the numerous challenges they face.

In the movie, Hansika assumes the role of a fashion designer, portraying a character who embodies strength, independence, and empowerment. With its powerful narrative and Hansika’s impactful performance, ‘Man’ promises to captivate audiences with its exploration of an important social issue.

Hansika Motwani talks about the film

Speaking about the film, Hansika Motwani asserted, “The look is fierce and the shoot was very challenging.” She adds, “As the ‘Man’ shoot comes to an end, I must say this journey wasn’t very easy, but it was definitely worth the effort.”

Talking about the character, Hansika said, “My character in the movie has many layers and it was an experience to play such a strong woman. I can’t wait for the audience to see me play Nirmala. This movie is truly very special to me.” As quoted by Koi Moi.

About the film

The film is helmed by director Igore and captured in the vibrant locales of Chennai, Pollachi, and Madurai, viewers can anticipate a compelling cinematic experience. The cast boasts talented actors such as Aari Arjunan, who takes on the role of the antagonist, alongside Janani Durga, Soumika, and the ever-charming Hansika. Adding to the film’s allure, the music has been masterfully composed by Ghibran, while the visual aesthetics have been expertly captured by the skilled lens of Mani.