It’s all ‘bling’ and ‘shine’ for Rakul Preet Singh, see pics

Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures, looking absolutely stunner in her shimmery beige pantsuit. Scroll below to check on her glam avatar

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
13 Jul,2023 00:05:02
Get ready to have your eyes dazzled and your fashion senses tingling because Rakul Preet Singh just dropped some serious glam bombs on Instagram! The stunning actress took center stage with a set of pictures that can only be described as a bling extravaganza. Decked out in a shimmering beige pantsuit, Rakul turned up the glam quotient to a whole new level. It’s like she sprinkled a truckload of sparkle and shine all over herself and left us in absolute awe. With each click, she effortlessly transformed into a fashion diva, making us all drool over her impeccable style. So, if you’re ready to be blinded by the sheer grandeur of it all, rush to Rakul Preet Singh’s Instagram and prepare to be bedazzled!

Decoding Rakul’s look

Rakul Preet Singh turned up the glam quotient with her recent Instagram post, where she showcased her impeccable style in a glittery and stylish pantsuit. The actress rocked the shimmery ensemble with confidence, while her dewy bold eye makeup and minimalistic lip color perfectly accentuated her natural beauty. Completing her look, Rakul pulled her hair back into a sleek and neat hairbun, adding an elegant touch to her overall appearance. In her caption, she playfully exclaimed, “There is never too much bling,” embracing her love for all things glamorous.

With credits to her outfit by Itrhofficial and jewelry by Prerto, along with the creative styling by Anshikaav, Rakul left no stone unturned in ensuring her look was picture-perfect. Makeup by Im__sal and hairstyling by Aliyashaik28 added the finishing touches, while Thamoddinushan_photography beautifully captured the essence of Rakul’s breathtaking photos.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

