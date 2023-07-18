Janhvi Kapoor Enjoys Special Afternoon With Pet Dog; Check Out

Janhvi Kapoor is actively promoting her film Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. Her promotional looks have been attention-grabbing. And yet again, her new avatar in denim-on-denim is chic as she spends quality time with her pet dog. Let’s check it out.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Fun Afternoon With Pet Dog

The diva shared new pictures from her fun afternoon with her pet dog. In the pictures, Janhvi Kapoor is seen wearing a denim crop top paired with a matching skirt with thigh-high slit detailing. The white motif embellishment looked captivating in her denim style.

Janhvi styled her look with class and statement. She tied her hair in half a ponytail. Her bold eyes blushed cheeks, and nude lips rounded her makeup. At the same time, transparent diamond-embedded sandals uplifted her appearance.

The actress posed with the pet dog in her arms throughout the pictures. She even kissed the pet, and the duo looked adorable together. Janhvi enjoyed her photo session with the dog and had fun. In the shared video, Janhvi Kapoor got pissed with the pet dog in an adorable way. She loved spending her afternoon with the cute pet. In the caption, she wrote, “dog day afternoon (with a dog emoji).”

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film Bawaal is all set to release on the 21st of July on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The film is directed by famous Nitesh Tiwari, who has also directed films like Dangal and Chichhore.

