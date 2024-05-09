Janhvi Kapoor Looks Stunning in a Maroon Leather Bodycon Dress During the Promotions of Mr. and Mrs. Mahi

Style Icon Janhvi Kapoor is known for her impeccable fashion sense wherever she goes. Since her Bollywood debut, the actress has frequently captured the spotlight with her distinctive appearances. Whether on the red carpet at award shows, promotional event, or at parties, she always puts her best foot forward. Her look today’s glam in a maroon leather bodycon dress for the Mr. and Mrs. Mahi promotion event. Let’s have a look.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Maroon Leather Bodycon Dress Appearance-

Janhvi Kapoor steals the spotlight with her latest fashion statement. She donned a maroon sleeveless, a plunging neckline, and a midriff cut-out detail to add a hint of skin-baring allure to your look. Her backless design is like Janhvi’s back and features a middle strap featuring maroon cricket balls. The actress bodycon silhouette that hugs your curves and accentuates your figure enhances your shape and adds a flattering touch to the ensemble.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Beauty Appearance-

Her hair is styled in a sleek and polished middle-parted wavy open hairstyle. Complete the look with simple makeup featuring a statement maroon lip color and defined eyes to add drama and intensity to the overall look. Keep the accessories minimal with diamond ear studs and rings and pair with beige stilettos to let the dress take center stage. In the video, Janhvi Kapoor walks with Rajkummar Rao for a photo shoot. Rajkummar Rao suddenly turns her and reveals a line of red cricket balls tied to her dress as they both appear for a promotional event of Mr. and Mrs. Mahi.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.