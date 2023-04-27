Janhvi Kapoor Turns Smoking Hot In Green Chilly Body Hugging Gown; Fans Go Gaga

Janhvi Kapoor is stabbing hearts in her latest pictures in a green body-hugging gown

All-time slayer Janhvi Kapoor is known for her style and statement. And once again, the actress is making fans gaga over her charm in the latest Instagram photo dump.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Latest Pictures

The stunning Janhvi Kapoor looked smoking hot in a green designer cut-out gown for her appearance at the GQ30 award function. The dress has a halter neck, cut-out in front, and thigh-high slit detailings. Her backless look and floor-sweeping style awed the viewers at the event. She posed sensually, flaunting her toned body in the floor-sweeping stunning dress. An open hairstyle, peach lip colour, smokey eye shadow, and blush rounded off her statement look.

Throughout her pictures, Janhvi Kapoor made the viewers hooked with her sensuality. Her edgy expressions, sultry poses, mysterious eyes, and toned figure added to her stunning photos. Janhvi Kapoor captioned her post with a green heart.

Janhvi Kapoor is a bold and beautiful actress. She never fails to impress the audience with her experimenting style. She has always managed to take the limelight with her appearance.

Reacting to her stunning appearance, verified user Tanisha Santoshi said, “Killed it.” “Exactly how this dress should look! You are gorgeous in it !!” said the designer @marcbouwer. Another verified user wrote, “hello goddess.” A fan said, “Hot and spicy Shimla mirchi#JK.” At the same time, many users shared their love through different emoticons.

What's your reaction to Janhvi Kapoor's new pictures in a green gown?