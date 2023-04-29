Janhvi Kapoor's And Her Struggle With Wardrobe Malfunction At Recent Award Function

Jaanvi Kapoor, in her latest Instagram post, shares a glimpse of her dance performance

The gorgeous Jhanvi Kapoor nailed her red carpet look a couple of days ago at the 68th Filmfare Awards function in a purple Cinderella gown. She looked nothing less than a princess in the beautiful enchanting dress with the gold choker, rosy makeup, wavy hairstyle, and edgy looks. Janhvi shared the pictures in two different posts from behind the scene. Read more to know what happened with her wardrobe malfunction.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Wardrobe Malfunction

In the Instagram post shared on Friday, Janhvi Kapoor mentioned in the caption about the wardrobe malfunction just 5 min before her entry. “when the zip of your gown rips 5 minutes before the red carpet and 12 minutes before you have to perform on stage.” In the pictures below, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen struggling with her dress, and all of her stylists and artists are busy balancing the situation.

In the next post, Janhvi shared a glimpse of her on-stage avatar. The diva donned a shimmery blouse and matching skirt to perform at the award night. She also wore a green dress to look more attractive for her dance. The sparkling looks, outfits, and expressions hint that the diva has amazed the audience with her performance. Janhvi Kapoor constantly attracts the news headlines with her style and statements.

