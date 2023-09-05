Kangana Ranaut Enthrals In Black And Gold Taluni Traditional Outfit, See Pics

The stunning Kangana Ranaut is a heartthrob diva in Bollywood, ruling over hearts with her fashion choices in the traditional flair. This time, the actress enthralls users with her mesmerizing appearance in a black and gold Taluni outfit.

Kangana Ranaut’s Enthrals In Black And Gold Taluni Traditional

Styled in stunning gold and black regal Taluni outfit from Heena Kochhar’s wardrobe, Kangana Ranaut embraces her ethnicity. The long black kurta with gold work paired with matching pajama and dupatta exudes irresistible charm in the sparkling traditional flair.

But wait, she makes her appearance eye-catching as she adorns her regal look in an oxidized necklace, earrings, bangles, and rings, enhancing her strong woman elegance. With her bold eyes, shiny cheeks, and nude lips, the beauty creates a spectacular visual. GM, the grand catch of her appearance is the curls hair styled in mid-part.

For the promotional shoot of the upcoming film Chandramukhi 2, Kangana Ranaut made an enthralling appearance. The film will hit theatres on 19th September. It is a Tamil-language horror comedy. The film also stars famous South actors Raghava Lawrence, Mahima Nambiar, Lakshmi Menon, Vadivelu, Subiksha, Sathyaraj, Kathiresan, Radhika Sarathkumar, Murugesan, and others.

Did you like Kangana Ranaut’s attention-grabbing look in gold and black regal glam in Taluni traditional outfit? Let us know in the comments.