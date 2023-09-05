Movies | Snippets

Kangana Ranaut Enthrals In Black And Gold Taluni Traditional Outfit, See Pics

Kangana Ranaut is a stunner. Recently, the diva in a black and gold Taluni traditional outfit has been making hearts flutter with her glam in the pictures. Check out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Sep,2023 06:45:26
Kangana Ranaut Enthrals In Black And Gold Taluni Traditional Outfit, See Pics 848635

The stunning Kangana Ranaut is a heartthrob diva in Bollywood, ruling over hearts with her fashion choices in the traditional flair. This time, the actress enthralls users with her mesmerizing appearance in a black and gold Taluni outfit.

Kangana Ranaut’s Enthrals In Black And Gold Taluni Traditional

Styled in stunning gold and black regal Taluni outfit from Heena Kochhar’s wardrobe, Kangana Ranaut embraces her ethnicity. The long black kurta with gold work paired with matching pajama and dupatta exudes irresistible charm in the sparkling traditional flair.

But wait, she makes her appearance eye-catching as she adorns her regal look in an oxidized necklace, earrings, bangles, and rings, enhancing her strong woman elegance. With her bold eyes, shiny cheeks, and nude lips, the beauty creates a spectacular visual. GM, the grand catch of her appearance is the curls hair styled in mid-part.

For the promotional shoot of the upcoming film Chandramukhi 2, Kangana Ranaut made an enthralling appearance. The film will hit theatres on 19th September. It is a Tamil-language horror comedy. The film also stars famous South actors Raghava Lawrence, Mahima Nambiar, Lakshmi Menon, Vadivelu, Subiksha, Sathyaraj, Kathiresan, Radhika Sarathkumar, Murugesan, and others.

 

Kangana Ranaut Enthrals In Black And Gold Taluni Traditional Outfit, See Pics 848634

Kangana Ranaut Enthrals In Black And Gold Taluni Traditional Outfit, See Pics 848633

Kangana Ranaut Enthrals In Black And Gold Taluni Traditional Outfit, See Pics 848632

 

Did you like Kangana Ranaut’s attention-grabbing look in gold and black regal glam in Taluni traditional outfit? Let us know in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

