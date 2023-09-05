Kangana Ranaut Exudes Galactic Glow Decked In Stones And Sequins Embellished Saree

Kangana Ranaut is a queen of hearts; she knows how to rule the fashion world with her eye-catching picks. She keeps her best foot forward when it comes to embracing ethnicity. And this new look for the upcoming film Chandramukhi 2 trailer launch is no exception. She makes a statement with her style.

Kangana Ranaut’s Galactic Glam In Saree

Sharing a series of pictures, Kangana Ranaut mesmerizes fans with her galactic glam in the stones and sequins embellished beige saree with a blue border from Suneet Varma Couture. With the butterfly neckline strapless blouse, she adds a contemporary touch. This modern ethnic fusion makes her sparkle like a star.

But wait, there is more to this starry glam. To embrace her ‘galactic’ glow, she opts for a choker necklace and earrings from Rani Wala Jewellers. The credit goes to her makeup and hair stylist, who adorns her in a suitable style that gives her saree a spotlight with the complementing makeover.

The gajra bun and bold makeup in the series of pictures become the grand catch of your ‘galactic’ look. In this shiny and bright saree look, she sparkles like a star in the galaxy. Kangana treats her fans with her mesmerizing ethnicity in the saree.

Did you like Kangana Ranaut’s galactic glam in her saree? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.