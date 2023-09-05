Movies | Snippets

Kangana Ranaut Exudes Galactic Glow Decked In Stones And Sequins Embellished Saree

Kangana Ranaut taking to her Instagram handle, the diva exudes galactic glam decked in stones and sequins embellished saree. Check it out below.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Sep,2023 05:05:54
Kangana Ranaut Exudes Galactic Glow Decked In Stones And Sequins Embellished Saree 848576

Kangana Ranaut is a queen of hearts; she knows how to rule the fashion world with her eye-catching picks. She keeps her best foot forward when it comes to embracing ethnicity. And this new look for the upcoming film Chandramukhi 2 trailer launch is no exception. She makes a statement with her style.

Kangana Ranaut’s Galactic Glam In Saree

Sharing a series of pictures, Kangana Ranaut mesmerizes fans with her galactic glam in the stones and sequins embellished beige saree with a blue border from Suneet Varma Couture. With the butterfly neckline strapless blouse, she adds a contemporary touch. This modern ethnic fusion makes her sparkle like a star.

Kangana Ranaut Exudes Galactic Glow Decked In Stones And Sequins Embellished Saree 848573

Kangana Ranaut Exudes Galactic Glow Decked In Stones And Sequins Embellished Saree 848574

Kangana Ranaut Exudes Galactic Glow Decked In Stones And Sequins Embellished Saree 848575

But wait, there is more to this starry glam. To embrace her ‘galactic’ glow, she opts for a choker necklace and earrings from Rani Wala Jewellers. The credit goes to her makeup and hair stylist, who adorns her in a suitable style that gives her saree a spotlight with the complementing makeover.

The gajra bun and bold makeup in the series of pictures become the grand catch of your ‘galactic’ look. In this shiny and bright saree look, she sparkles like a star in the galaxy. Kangana treats her fans with her mesmerizing ethnicity in the saree.

Did you like Kangana Ranaut’s galactic glam in her saree? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Kangana Ranaut Enthrals In Black And Gold Taluni Traditional Outfit, See Pics 848635
Kangana Ranaut Enthrals In Black And Gold Taluni Traditional Outfit, See Pics
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Kangana Ranaut, Rhea Chakraborty to Sara Ali Khan celebrate in style 847323
Raksha Bandhan 2023: Kangana Ranaut, Rhea Chakraborty to Sara Ali Khan celebrate in style
Kangana Ranaut exudes glory in royal intricate embroidered lehenga by Pankaj S Heritage, see pics 845968
Kangana Ranaut exudes glory in royal intricate embroidered lehenga by Pankaj S Heritage, see pics
Kanagana Ranaut reacts to Karan Johar’s ‘excited’ remarks for her upcoming film ‘Emergency’ 844957
Kanagana Ranaut reacts to Karan Johar’s ‘excited’ remarks for her upcoming film ‘Emergency’
Karan Johar is all excited to watch Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’, read 844715
Karan Johar is all excited to watch Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Emergency’, read
Kangana Ranaut Praises Gadar 2; Says Long Live Tara Singh; Check Here 842481
Kangana Ranaut Praises Gadar 2; Says Long Live Tara Singh; Check Here

Latest Stories

Sneak Peek Into Ananya Panday's Desi Dream Girl Vibes, See Pics 848496
Sneak Peek Into Ananya Panday’s Desi Dream Girl Vibes, See Pics
Keerthy Suresh Embraces Lavender Love In Sequin Saree And Corset Blouse 848491
Keerthy Suresh Embraces Lavender Love In Sequin Saree And Corset Blouse
Watch: Hina Khan Steps Into Dream World Grooving On Trending Song By Darshan Raval 848629
Watch: Hina Khan Steps Into Dream World Grooving On Trending Song By Darshan Raval
Sonam Kapoor reboots double denim with a casual flair, see pics 848473
Sonam Kapoor reboots double denim with a casual flair, see pics
Devoleena Bhattacharjee And Husband Shanawaz Shaikh Spend Quality Time With Skincare Regime 848623
Devoleena Bhattacharjee And Husband Shanawaz Shaikh Spend Quality Time With Skincare Regime
Rhea Chakraborty champions the tie-dye co-ords like a boss, see pics 848451
Rhea Chakraborty champions the tie-dye co-ords like a boss, see pics
Read Latest News