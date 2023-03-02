Karan Johar the remarkable filmmaker seems to be in his own elements right now!! He is presently on an outdoor schedule for his upcoming film Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. In the midst of blistering chill amid the icy region, Karan Johar takes time out from his shoot for some outstanding poses and pictures.

Karan has always been a dynamite in terms of his dressing style. You cannot beat the man here, as he is dressed perfectly for the occasion. Clad in a leather jacket, huge shades, the man is in a perfect style zone.

Many men will surely be impressed on seeing Karan Johar’s stance and poise right here.

He writes on social media,

The advantage of your DOP waiting for weather is that I get to pose for him 📷 @manushnandandop ! #rockyaurranikipremkahani

Wow!! We can say, he is dressed to kill and dressed for the occasion!!

