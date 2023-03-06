Malaika Arora, the Bollywood diva, is killing it with her charming looks. The actress’s sartorial taste has witnessed advancement of its own, her expansive wardrobe never failing to impress. And when it comes to making bold and edgy outfits work, she has a knack for it like no one else.

Malaika is an absolute stunner, maturing like good wine. The best thing is that she keeps going bold and showing off that gorgeous, age-defying figure with some truly risque clothes we love, without caring what anyone says. She sure knows how to grab the limelight with her sultry avatar. She has been raising the temperature on the internet with her smoking-hot avatars.

From sequinned pantsuits on the red carpet to the coolest athleisure for workouts, Malaika keeps her style meter running. This time the diva opted for a black floor-length cut-out gown and made a stunning style statement like she always does. The outfit was a perfect combination of chic, stylish, and sexy. Check her photos below!