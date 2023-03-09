Malaika Arora is a well-known and stunning Indian performer who works as an actor, dancer, model, VJ, and television personality in Hindi films. Malaika made her acting debut in 2008 when she and her ex-husband, Arbaaz Khan, co-founded Arbaaz Khan Productions and created the Dabangg film series. She played the lead role in movies including EMI and Kaante.

Malaika Arora never passes up an opportunity to flaunt her unmatched royal status. The “Chaiyya Chaiyya” girl’s unrelenting commitment to her goals has allowed her to achieve heights never before possible. She is an inspiration to many people and an unstoppable force.

Malaika Arora is a picture of physical beauty and grace. The gorgeous dancer and model is renowned for her impeccable sense of beauty. The Bollywood actress frequently wore a chic gym outfit for a quick exercise. Her preference for form-fitting, curve-hugging clothing, vibrant colors, and designer items frequently defines her style.

Her dancing performances were legendary in the eyes of her fans. She is happy to show off her curves, yet she never stops surprising her fans with her extraordinary beauty. She draws attention to herself whenever she leaves the house, whether in a fancy outfit or not. She recently released a picture series of herself in a bralette and skirt outfit with a cape; scroll down to see her outfit appearance.

Malaika Arora’s Outfit Appearance

Malaika was the muse for Saaksha and Kinni, choosing a gorgeous costume from its shelves. Malaika was dressed in a slip blouse with silver embroidery and multicolored embellishments. She also paired it with a white satin skirt with side-gathering elements. A dramatic white satin cape across her shoulders with red, grey, green, and black designs gave Malaika’s outfit additional oomph.

Malaika enhanced her outfit with a striking silver neck choker, oxidized silver bangles, a bracelet, finger rings, and a maang tikka. In addition, Malaika was dressed in a tight hairdo, orange eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-coated eyelashes, contoured cheekbones, and neutral lipstick color. Maneka Hari Singhani served as her stylist. Malaika Arora captioned her Instagram post, “Happy Holi..”

Did you like Malaika Arora’s outfit appearance? Let us know your opinion in the comment below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.