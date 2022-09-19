Malaika Arora is a stunning beauty who shines bright even in her 40s. The fashion and style diva is known for her unique and fitness freak figure dressed in any outfit. However, her fitness doesn’t come easily, it is very hard and consistent work. She is quite strict about her fashion and fitness. And follows a proper diet and fitness regime. She often inspires her fans to do so. And here is another video inspiring a workout.

Malaika Arora took to her Instagram and shared a video of her doing yoga poses easily and effectively to inspire her fans and viewers. Malaika is dedicated to her workout and fitness regime. While she captioned it with a long paragraph, “Good morning and welcome to another Monday motivation.

This week we have gratitude day coming up and it got me thinking. We often forget to thank our biggest supporter, the one who pushes through in our difficult times and the one who loves us no matter what. It is. We forget that we’re all great warriors who go through life’s difficulties and still find reasons to smile and love. So this gratitude day, before you express your gratitude for amazing people in your life, be sure to thank yourself and promise yourself to love, respect, and treat yourself with kindness that you shower on others. Have a great week.”

Fans also admired Malaika’s fitness regime and flooded the comments section. One fan wrote, “So beautiful my cute sweet lovely fitness queen.” Another wrote, “Big Fan,” and the third said, “Good fitness.” The post has more than 19k likes.

