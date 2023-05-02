ADVERTISEMENT
Met Gala Best Appearances 2023: Alia Bhatt To Penelope Cruz

Check out stars from Alia Bhatt to Penelope Cruz, who appeared at the Met Gala in style

Author: Aarti Tiwari
02 May,2023 14:23:57
One of the most awaited fashion festivals is back. All the stunning stars worldwide embraced their style on the red carpet in their unique styles. In addition, Indian actress Alia Bhatt made her debut on the red carpet in a dreamy way. Let’s check out stars from Alia Bhatt to Penelope Cruz, who looked their best on the Met Gala red carpet.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala gown recollects on Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look 803181

Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala gown recollects on Claudia Schiffer’s 1992 Chanel bridal look 803180

The Gangubai actress Alia Bhatt walked the red carpet of the Met Gala in a dreamy white gown by Prabal Gurung. Her white pearl dress made her look like a princess.

Ashley Graham

Met Gala Best Appearances 2023: Alia Bhatt To Penelope Cruz 803198

Met Gala Best Appearances 2023: Alia Bhatt To Penelope Cruz 803199

The supermodel Ashley Graham appeared on the red carpet in a silhouette velvet and satin gown at the red carpet in honour of Karl Lagerfeld. She was all about class, style, and beauty.

Bad Bunny

Met Gala Best Appearances 2023: Alia Bhatt To Penelope Cruz 803200

Met Gala Best Appearances 2023: Alia Bhatt To Penelope Cruz 803201

Rapper and singer Bad Bunny stepped on the red carpet in a heaven-white backless pantsuit paired with a statement long stole.

Kim Kardashian

Met Gala Best Appearances 2023: Alia Bhatt To Penelope Cruz 803202

The stunning Kim Kardashian donned a layered pearls bodycon gown followed by a long trail; she looked ravishing in this avatar.

Doja Cat

Met Gala Best Appearances 2023: Alia Bhatt To Penelope Cruz 803204

The Grammy winner Doja Cat walked the runway in a white trail gown with glitter cat ears and a flat snout. She made everyone turn heads toward her.

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas

Met Gala Best Appearances 2023: Alia Bhatt To Penelope Cruz 803205

Met Gala Best Appearances 2023: Alia Bhatt To Penelope Cruz 803206

The Desi girl Priyanka Chopra appeared on the red carpet with her husband, Nick Jonas, in a white and black look. She donned a strapless black trail gown. In contrast, Nick Jonas looked cool in a white and black pantsuit.

Penelope Cruz

Met Gala Best Appearances 2023: Alia Bhatt To Penelope Cruz 803207

Met Gala Best Appearances 2023: Alia Bhatt To Penelope Cruz 803208

Penelope Cruz became an ethereal beauty in a pale blue gown with minimal makeup and style.

Who’s look did you like the most?

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Read Latest News