Met Gala Best Appearances 2023: Alia Bhatt To Penelope Cruz

One of the most awaited fashion festivals is back. All the stunning stars worldwide embraced their style on the red carpet in their unique styles. In addition, Indian actress Alia Bhatt made her debut on the red carpet in a dreamy way. Let’s check out stars from Alia Bhatt to Penelope Cruz, who looked their best on the Met Gala red carpet.
Alia Bhatt
The Gangubai actress Alia Bhatt walked the red carpet of the Met Gala in a dreamy white gown by Prabal Gurung. Her white pearl dress made her look like a princess.
Ashley Graham
The supermodel Ashley Graham appeared on the red carpet in a silhouette velvet and satin gown at the red carpet in honour of Karl Lagerfeld. She was all about class, style, and beauty.
Bad Bunny
Rapper and singer Bad Bunny stepped on the red carpet in a heaven-white backless pantsuit paired with a statement long stole.
Kim Kardashian
The stunning Kim Kardashian donned a layered pearls bodycon gown followed by a long trail; she looked ravishing in this avatar.
Doja Cat
The Grammy winner Doja Cat walked the runway in a white trail gown with glitter cat ears and a flat snout. She made everyone turn heads toward her.
Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas
The Desi girl Priyanka Chopra appeared on the red carpet with her husband, Nick Jonas, in a white and black look. She donned a strapless black trail gown. In contrast, Nick Jonas looked cool in a white and black pantsuit.
Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz became an ethereal beauty in a pale blue gown with minimal makeup and style.
Who’s look did you like the most?