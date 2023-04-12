Alia Bhatt is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She never fails to impress her audience with her acting skills. The diva, who will soon make her debut in Heart Of Stone alongside Gal Gadot, is now set to make her debut at one of the biggest fashion events of the year, Met Gala, as per reports in PinkVilla.

Alia has appeared in numerous Bollywood films and has gained a reputation for being one of the most stylish actresses in the Indian film industry. Alia Bhatt’s fashion style is often described as youthful, chic, and experimental.

The diva has carved her own space with her unique fashion choices and is now taking it on the most sought-after red carpet worldwide. Alia will wear a Prabal Gurung outfit for the red carpet, and we are excited to witness her glamorous avatar.

